Teacher Shot Dead in Front of 5-year-old Daughter Outside School in Punjab
In CCTV camera footage, the assailant was seen running away from the spot, police said, adding that he did not harm the girl.
Representative image.
Chandigarh: A woman teacher was shot dead on Thursday outside her school in Punjab's Mohali district while she was with her five-year-old daughter, police said.
Sarabjit Kaur was attacked in the morning when she was parking her scooter outside the school in Kharar town, a police official said.
The shooter is yet to be identified, police said, adding that he had covered his face with a shawl.
The teacher's daughter, who studies in the school, was accompanying her at the time of the incident, they said.
Kaur used to teach Punjabi and French at the private school.
The assailant was seen roaming in the area and as soon as the teacher reached the school he opened fire on her, eyewitnesses told reporters.
