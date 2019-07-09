Teacher Stabbed in Haryana School for Seeking Reason Behind Unfinished Homework

Sonepat: A class XI student in Sonepat stabbed his class teacher with a sharp knife after he was asked to show his homework. The incident took place in Sri Ram Krishna School in Sonepat’s Bhigan village. The teacher has been hospitalized and is said to be out of danger.

As the schools reopened after the summer break on Monday, Mukesh, who teaches English in the school, asked the students to show if they had completed their homework. The accused student, a minor, rose up among others who had failed to do the work. As the teacher sought reason, the student stabbed her in the abdomen with a sharp knife multiple times.

Mukesh was rushed to Sonepat’s civil hospital where the doctors referred her to the Khanpur PGI. Her condition is stable.

“He never did his work on time and always used to say kal karke launga (I'll do it by tomorrow). He never gave a reason for not doing his work. He spoke less in the class and I never heard that he had fights with other schoolmates. I was shocked when he stabbed me. I only remember him stabbing me twice and then I fell unconscious.”

The student has been booked by the police under various sections of the IPC. The police was yet to arrest him till the filing of this story.​