Teacher Threatens To Jump Off 4th Floor Of MLA Hostel, Rescued

Mumbai, Sep 16: To draw attention to his demand, a teacher threatened to end his life by jumping off the fourth floor of MLA hostel here on Wednesday, but was rescued by the police after counselling amid high drama that lasted for more than two-and-a-half hours, an official said. The incident took place at Akashvani MLA hostel near Mantralaya (state secretariat) in south Mumbai this evening.

The episode began at around 5 pm and lasted till 7.45 pm when the teacher, a native of Badnapur in Maharashtras Jalna district, was brought to safety by a police team after much persuasion, the official said. The 38-year-old had came to Mantralaya seeking release of grant by the state government for unaided schools to facilitate payment of salaries to teachers, he said.

To draw attention of the government towards his demand, he went to the fourth floor of the MLA hostel and climbed on the parapet wall from where he threatened to jump if his demand was not accepted, the official said. The police were immediately alerted following which officials from the Marine Drive Police Station reached the spot along with an ambulance and two fire brigade vehicles, he said.

Police and fire brigade officials started convincing the teacher to come down and also assured that his demand will be looked into, but to no avail. After sometime, zonal DCP Sangramsingh Nishandar, an MLA and other officials reached the spot and started persuading him to drop his plan, said Mrityunjay Hiremath, Senior Inspector, Marine Drive Police Station.

With the help of fire brigade officials, the police brought a net and also laid mattresses for safety in case he did jump, he said. The anxious-filled drama ended when the teacher gave up him plan and the police rescued him, Hiremath said.

