Teachers’ Day 2018: Guru-Shishya Tradition is India's Gift to the World, Says Mamata Banerjee



Today is #TeachersDay. Teachers are our gurus. The guru-sishya parampara is a gift of India to the world. In recognition of the contribution of teachers in schools, colleges and universities, our Govt felicitates outstanding teachers with “Siksha Ratna Samman” on Teachers’ Day

