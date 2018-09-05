GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Teachers’ Day 2018: Guru-Shishya Tradition is India's Gift to the World, Says Mamata Banerjee

She said that her government has initiated the Siksha Ratna Samman to honour outstanding teachers for their contribution to the field of education.

PTI

Updated:September 5, 2018, 9:51 AM IST
Teachers’ Day 2018: Guru-Shishya Tradition is India's Gift to the World, Says Mamata Banerjee
File photo of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI Photo)
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said Wednesday that India has gifted the "Guru-Sishya" (teacher-student) tradition to the world.

Today is #TeachersDay. Teachers are our gurus. The guru-sishya parampara is a gift of India to the world, Banerjee wrote on her Twitter handle.




In recognition of the contribution of teachers in schools, colleges and universities, our govt felicitates outstanding teachers with 'Siksha Ratna Samman' on Teachers Day, she added.

Teachers' Day is celebrated in the country to pay respect to the teachers for their contributions to the society.
