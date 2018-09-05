English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Teachers’ Day 2018: Guru-Shishya Tradition is India's Gift to the World, Says Mamata Banerjee
She said that her government has initiated the Siksha Ratna Samman to honour outstanding teachers for their contribution to the field of education.
File photo of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said Wednesday that India has gifted the "Guru-Sishya" (teacher-student) tradition to the world.
Today is #TeachersDay. Teachers are our gurus. The guru-sishya parampara is a gift of India to the world, Banerjee wrote on her Twitter handle.
She said that her government has initiated the Siksha Ratna Samman to honour outstanding teachers for their contribution to the field of education.
In recognition of the contribution of teachers in schools, colleges and universities, our govt felicitates outstanding teachers with 'Siksha Ratna Samman' on Teachers Day, she added.
Teachers' Day is celebrated in the country to pay respect to the teachers for their contributions to the society.
Today is #TeachersDay. Teachers are our gurus. The guru-sishya parampara is a gift of India to the world, Banerjee wrote on her Twitter handle.
Today is #TeachersDay. Teachers are our gurus. The guru-sishya parampara is a gift of India to the world. In recognition of the contribution of teachers in schools, colleges and universities, our Govt felicitates outstanding teachers with “Siksha Ratna Samman” on Teachers’ Day
— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) September 5, 2018
She said that her government has initiated the Siksha Ratna Samman to honour outstanding teachers for their contribution to the field of education.
In recognition of the contribution of teachers in schools, colleges and universities, our govt felicitates outstanding teachers with 'Siksha Ratna Samman' on Teachers Day, she added.
Teachers' Day is celebrated in the country to pay respect to the teachers for their contributions to the society.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Does Your Currency Note Cause Dysentery, TB or Ulcer? All You Need To Know About Communicable Diseases from Notes
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Surviving the Pellet: Stories From Kashmir
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Myanmar Sentences Two Reuters Reporters to Seven Years in Prison
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Watch: Janmashtami Celebrated With The Annual Dahi Handi Ritual
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Monday 03 September , 2018 Does Your Currency Note Cause Dysentery, TB or Ulcer? All You Need To Know About Communicable Diseases from Notes
Monday 03 September , 2018 Surviving the Pellet: Stories From Kashmir
Monday 03 September , 2018 Myanmar Sentences Two Reuters Reporters to Seven Years in Prison
Monday 03 September , 2018 Watch: Janmashtami Celebrated With The Annual Dahi Handi Ritual
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 12: Salman Khan Says Shah Rukh was Original Choice For Show's Host
- ‘I’m So Sorry, Please Don’t Ban Me’: Kohli Recalls Fallout of ‘Flicking the Finger’ at SCG in 2012
- Amazon Briefly Joins Apple in $1,000,000,000,000 Elite Group
- Google Has Developed AI to Help Combat Child Sexual Abuse Material
- Google Pixel 3 XL Prototype Leaks Online After Getting Left Behind in a Cab
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...