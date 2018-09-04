English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Teachers' Day 2018: 'Indian Ocean' to Perform on Teachers Day in Delhi
'Indian Ocean' rock band will perform on Teachers Day in New Delhi during the 'State Teachers' Award' ceremony organised by the Delhi government.
File photo: Indian Ocean band performs at the 11th edition of CNN-News18 Indian of the Year 2017 awards held in New Delhi.
New Delhi: Indian rock band "Indian Ocean" will enthrall the audiences on Teachers Day on Wednesday in the national capital during the "State Teachers' Award" ceremony organised by the Delhi government, an official said on Tuesday.
The band, formed in 2010, has earned fame across the world for its fusion and rock music. Their song "Arre Ruk Jaa Re Bandey" is popular among the Indian youth.
The "State Teachers' Award, 2018" will be held at the Thyagraj Sports Complex in New Delhi.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will address the teachers along with other guests.
