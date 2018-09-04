Teachers' Day 2018: 'Indian Ocean' to Perform on Teachers Day in Delhi

Indian rock band "Indian Ocean" will enthrall the audiences on Teachers Day on Wednesday in the national capital during the "State Teachers' Award" ceremony organised by the Delhi government, an official said on Tuesday.The band, formed in 2010, has earned fame across the world for its fusion and rock music. Their song "Arre Ruk Jaa Re Bandey" is popular among the Indian youth.The "State Teachers' Award, 2018" will be held at the Thyagraj Sports Complex in New Delhi.Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will address the teachers along with other guests.