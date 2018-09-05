Teachers' Day 2018: PM Modi Says 21st Century Will be Shaped by Societies That Value Education

Praising the role of teachers in the process of nation-building, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Teachers’ Day urged them to dedicate the next four years in bringing a positive difference as a tribute to those who fought for the country’s freedom."In the year 2022, we mark 75 years of freedom. Let us devote the coming four years to fulfilling the dreams and visions of those who gave their lives for our freedom. I urge you to focus on issues closer to your heart, mobilise local communities and make a positive difference in the lives of those around you. This would be a fitting tribute to our freedom fighters and further the resolve to build a new India," PM Modi said.Hailing the contributions of teachers to society, he said that if there is one role that shapes the society more profoundly, it is that of teachers."This is both a privilege as well as a responsibility and I am happy that our teachers are fulfilling their duty with boundless dedication," he said.PM Modi, while interacting with the 45 teachers who were being presented the national awards this year, recollected the message of late president APJ Abdul Kalam, who had said, "Teaching is a very noble profession that shapes the character, calibre and the future of an individual."The prime minister said the 21st century will be shaped by societies that accord importance to education, research and innovation, thus, making the role of our teachers extremely vital.While the government is undertaking efforts to bring a paradigm shift in education sector, the focus has successfully shifted from outlays to outcomes and from teaching to learning due to the monumental efforts of teachers, he said.Evoking Mahatma Gandhi, PM Modi added, "As the country marks the 150th birth anniversary celebration of Mahatma Gandhi, it would be wonderful if the teaching community takes the lead in furthering the thoughts and noble ideals of Bapu in an innovative manner among the students."He said that skill development has received a significant push due to the Atal tinkering labs. Several universities are being set up across the country so that no youngster is denied the joys of quality education.He also lauded the role of the teaching community in strengthening Swachh Bharat Mission.Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar answered questions during an online chat interaction where he detailed the initiatives that were brought out by his government.In response to a question about the exorbitant tuition fee charged by private schools, he emphasised on transparency and said that schools must make a complete disclosure on their income and expenditure, give details about the tuition fee to parents before the commencement of the academic year."The hike should be based on a formula and there should not be any hidden cost. Besides, there should be no compulsion for purchasing books or any other material from school shops," he said.He said they are also working on a scheme to make sanitary napkins available in schools especially in villages at cheaper rates.Earlier, during the day, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu conferred the national awards on the 45 selected teachers.