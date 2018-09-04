Teachers' Day 2018: PM Narendra Modi Lauds National Teachers' Awards Winners, Asks Them to Go Digital

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday interacted with the recipients of National Teachers' Awards here and exhorted them to work towards bringing out the inherent strength of students, especially those with rural background.On the eve of Teachers' Day, the prime minister congratulated the awardees for their efforts towards improving the quality of education in the country, an official statement said.He commended their dedication towards education and for making it their "life mantra". He said that a teacher remains a teacher throughout his or her life.During the interaction, Modi urged the awardees to mobilise the community and to make them an integral part of school development. He also exhorted the teachers to work towards bringing out the inherent strength of students, especially those who are poor and from rural areas.The prime minister said that the educators should work towards removing the disconnect between the teachers and the students, so that teachers are remembered by the students throughout their lives. He also encouraged the teachers to digitally transform their schools and its neighbourhood.During the interaction with the prime minister, the awardees narrated their stories in transforming their schools into centres of learning and excellence.They also thanked the prime minister for the new online nomination process and for schemes such as Digital India, which is bringing a big qualitative change in school education throughout the country, the statement said.Later, in a series of tweets, the prime minister referred to the work carried by the awardees to highlight their contribution."Met Shri Mohammad Imran Khan Mewati from Alwar. I appreciate him for developing educational e-content including videos, website and even Mobile Apps. His Apps cover a range of subjects at primary and secondary level as well as for competitive examinations. Congrats to him," he wrote on Twitter.Describing G S Zaithantluanga from Mizoram as his "friend", Modi said along with developing a scientific temper among students, he is helping students excel in cultural competitions."He has initiated the adoption of vocational education and skill training in the school too. Proud of him," Modi said.Modi also spoke about Gopal Jee, the principal of a school in Bihar's Sitamarhi."His work on environmental conservation is outstanding. He has also worked hard to improve literacy rates in his district and always inspires students to study harder so that they can fight poverty," he wrote on the microblogging site.This year, the Ministry of Human Resource Development has revised the guidelines for the selection of teachers for National Awards.The new scheme envisages self-nomination and was inspired by recent innovations in major national awards. The scheme is transparent, fair, and rewards demonstrated excellence and performance, the statement pointed out.The teachers will be conferred the award for 2017 on Wednesday.