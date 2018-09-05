English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Teachers' Day 2018: Rajasthan Teachers to Face Salary Deduction if Absent on Function
The Rajasthan government has planned a grand celebration on Teachers' Day and in its endeavour to make it successful the education department has issued this order.
Representative image.
Jaipur: Rajasthan's education department has informed the government school teachers appointed after Dec 13, 2013 that they would lose one-day salary if they failed to attend the state-level programme being organised on Teachers' Day.
The state government is planning a grand celebration on Teachers' Day and in its endeavour to make it successful the education department has issued this order on Wednesday.
Also, it is being ensured that the teachers who have been invited are relieved from their duties four days before the event which means that schools will have an undeclared leave during this period.
"Earlier there used to be certain parameters to invite teachers. The invite was sent to teachers who excelled in their performance and hence were felicitated for a cause. However, this is sheer politicisation of education which should not have been done," Surendra Saharan, patron, Rajasthan Senior Teacher's Association told IANS.
He was referring to the invite sent to the teachers appointed by the present government.
Asked if they would discuss it with top officials, he said the orders have been passed in haste and now there is just no time for discussion. Though the association has submitted a memorandum, it is too late now as the officials have passed immediate orders and ID cards are ready too.
Meanwhile, former chief minister Ashok Gehlot criticised the state government's move, stating that "their behaviour towards beneficiaries is quite condemnable. The beneficiaries are not slaves of the government that they can be called any time at the discretion of government. This can never be termed as a respectable invite for them."
Taxpayers's money is being wasted on meaningless programmes, he lamented.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
