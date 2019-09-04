Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

President Kovind to Felicitate Winners of National Teachers' Awards Tomorrow

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has already released the list of teachers. This will be the 61st year of the National Teacher’s Award.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 4, 2019, 3:40 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
President Kovind to Felicitate Winners of National Teachers' Awards Tomorrow
File photo of President Ram Nath Kovind.
Loading...

India will celebrate Teachers’ Day on Thursday to mark the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. On the occasion, President Ramnath Kovind will felicitate the winners of National Teachers' Awards 2018 at a function.

The winners, a total of 46 teachers, have been chosen from across the country to be felicitated in the national capital on Thursday. The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), has already released the list of teachers. This will be the 61st year of the National Teacher’s Award.

The MHRD had invited nominations for the award from May 6 to June 25, from which the teachers were selected at three different levels for the award. The first level of selection is scrutinized by a District Selection Committee. Thereafter, the District Selection Committee sends the selected nominees to a State Selection Committee, which further forwards the selected candidates to an Independent National Jury.

There were two criteria for the selection of winners - objective criteria and criteria based on performance.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also interacted with the winners of the National Teacher's Award.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram