President Kovind to Felicitate Winners of National Teachers' Awards Tomorrow

India will celebrate Teachers’ Day on Thursday to mark the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. On the occasion, President Ramnath Kovind will felicitate the winners of National Teachers' Awards 2018 at a function.

The winners, a total of 46 teachers, have been chosen from across the country to be felicitated in the national capital on Thursday. The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), has already released the list of teachers. This will be the 61st year of the National Teacher’s Award.

The MHRD had invited nominations for the award from May 6 to June 25, from which the teachers were selected at three different levels for the award. The first level of selection is scrutinized by a District Selection Committee. Thereafter, the District Selection Committee sends the selected nominees to a State Selection Committee, which further forwards the selected candidates to an Independent National Jury.

There were two criteria for the selection of winners - objective criteria and criteria based on performance.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also interacted with the winners of the National Teacher's Award.

