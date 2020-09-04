Teacher’s Day 2020: Importance and Why is it Observed on September 5

Teachers are known to share a very special bond with their students as they are the ones who teach them through books and experiences of their life. They not only prepare their students for excelling in professional life, but also for personal life. Teachers in our societies are held in high regard and to honour them, Teachers’ Day is observed in India on September 5.

On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, cultural programmes are organised in schools. Students on this day give cards and flowers to honour them. However, this year, Teachers’ Day will not be celebrated in schools and colleges because of the COVID-19 situation. Schools in the country have remained closed since March after the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Why Teachers’ Day is commemorated on September 5

There is a very interesting reason behind it as to why this day is marked on September 5. India’s first Vice-President and second President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was born on September 5, 1888. Before entering into politics, he served as a professor in various colleges for a long time. Besides being a teacher, he was a writer. Dr. Radhakrishnan wrote The Philosophy of Rabindranath Tagore.

One Day when his students requested him to allow them to celebrate his birthday, he asked them to mark September 5 as Teachers’ Day. This happened in 1962 after he took over as the President of India. He succeeded Rajendra Prasad who served as the first President. So, Teachers’ Day was first observed in 1962 and since then it has always been observed on the birth anniversary of Radhakrishnan.

He was conferred with Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award, in 1954. Radhakrishnan was also honoured with honorary membership of the British Royal Order of Merit in 1963. He was also nominated for the Nobel Prize 27 times.