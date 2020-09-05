Teachers’ Day 2020: Today’s Google Doodle Pays Respect to Teachers

Google has for many years through its doodle observed anniversaries of famous people, celebrated festivals and commemorated significant days in a country’s history. The company makes changes to its logo to mark important occasions.

The social media giant through today’s doodle is paying respect to teachers on the occasion of Teachers’ Day. The doodle shows a number of objects like a painting kit, a planet, mathematical symbols, a ruler, a book and a bulb. These objects are associated with subjects like mathematics, science, arts, among others.

Teachers hold importance in any country of the world as they prepare young children for the future by honing their skills and shaping them into good human beings.

In India, Teachers’ Day has been observed since 1962 on September 5, which is the birth anniversary of first Vice-President and second President of India Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

Radhakrishnan was a professor before joining politics. He taught at various universities. He also served as vice-chancellor of Banaras Hindu University, Delhi University and Andhra Pradesh University. Besides, he taught at Oxford University for several years.

The legendary leader was appointed as the first Vice-President of India in 1952 and after serving ten years in the office, he succeeded Rajendra Prasad, becoming the second President of India in 1962.

The year he took over as the President, his students expressed their wish to celebrate his birthday. He suggested to them that instead of commemorating his birthday, they should mark this day as Teachers’ Day in honour of all the teachers who work selflessly to nurture the future of the country.

Since then, students across the country observe Teachers’ Day on September 5. They take up the role of various teachers of their respective schools. They also gift them flowers and cards to pay respect and organise cultural programmes, debates and quiz, among other competitions.