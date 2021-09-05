Teachers' Day 2021: PM Modi Pays Tribute to Dr Radhakrishnan, Hails Teachers for Shaping Young Minds Amid COVID-19

On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tribute to former President Dr Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary and offered gratitude to the teachers across the country. “On Teachers’ Day, greetings to the entire teaching fraternity, which has always played a pivotal role in nurturing young minds. It is commendable how teachers have innovated and ensured the education journey of students continues in the COVID-19 times,” Modi tweeted.

In another tweet the prime minister wrote: “I pay my respects to Dr. S. Radhakrishnan on his Jayanti and recall his distinguished scholarship as well as contributions to our nation.”

I pay my respects to Dr. S. Radhakrishnan on his Jayanti and recall his distinguished scholarship as well as contributions to our nation.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 5, 2021

In India, Teachers’ Day has been observed since 1962 on September 5, which is the birth anniversary of first Vice-President and second President of India Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

Radhakrishnan was a professor before joining politics. He taught at various universities. He also served as vice-chancellor of Banaras Hindu University, Delhi University and Andhra Pradesh University. Besides, he taught at Oxford University for several years.

The legendary leader was appointed as the first Vice-President of India in 1952 and after serving ten years in the office, he succeeded Rajendra Prasad, becoming the second President of India in 1962.

The year he took over as the President, his students expressed their wish to celebrate his birthday. He suggested to them that instead of commemorating his birthday, they should mark this day as Teachers’ Day in honour of all the teachers who work selflessly to nurture the future of the country.

Since then, students across the country observe Teachers’ Day on September 5. They take up the role of various teachers of their respective schools. They also gift them flowers and cards to pay respect and organise cultural programmes, debates and quiz, among other competitions.

