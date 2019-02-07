Teachers in Bengaluru Are Mass Bunking Classes, Education Dept Blames Wedding Season

The wedding season and the late nights that accompany it have brought with it an unwanted side effect in Bengaluru – teachers are not turning up to class anymore.Repeated complaints of teachers mass bunking classes have now prompted the department of public instruction to issue a notice, asking them not to attend private functions anymore and instead focus on completing the syllabus before exams start.The issue came to the forefront during the monthly meeting of January. The principal secretary of the department complained about teachers missing schools and requested that some action is taken.In a circular, the department said that teachers are not attending classes and are more interested in attending other events. This, the department said, was noticed when district education officers and block education officers made surprise visits to schools.While the circular only focused on the weddings and other functions hampering attendance of teachers, sources in the department said some teachers have started side businesses. While some have opened shops, others have entered the loan business and spend time in making rounds to collect money back, they said.Teachers, on the other hand, defend themselves and say the education department has not done anything for them. When News18 asked a teacher who is working as a primary school teacher about the circular, the teacher said, “This is a sheer case of demoralising the teaching faculty by the department. The department never helped us in changing the system and give a fresh look to the current teaching method.”Another teacher said that the department needs to recognise and encourage teachers who are working really hard for children’s future as well. “But they aren’t doing it. They only know to arm-twist us using their power. Maybe a few per cent of teachers spend more time on personal stuff. But not all. The department should understand this,” a teacher who did not want to be named said.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.