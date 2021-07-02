Teachers in Chhattisgarh Polish Shoes, Shave Heads in Protest against State Govt

Thousands of teachers from all over Chhattisgarh gathered in Raipur on Thursday, polished shoes and shaved their heads as part of a protest over a government recruitment process remaining stuck for over two years. The protesters headed towards the chief minister’s residence were stopped by the police on the way. The teachers then sat on a dharna and raised slogans against the administration.

The protesters demanded that the Bhupesh Baghel government immediately begin the recruitment process of 14,850 teachers that has been in limbo. They said they were tired of waiting as the examination took place in 2019 and their names appeared in the list of those selected. The verification process was also carried out, after which the government started making excuses, they said: sometimes about lack of resources and sometimes about Covid.

The protesters said they were finding it tough to feed and run their households. They hit out at the government for not keeping its promise. Discussions have been held on several occasions with authorities, said the teachers, but until now there has been no headway in the recruitment process.

On June 22, teacher Nandkishore Verma went on a 1,500 km bicycle trip in a bid to “wake up the Bhupesh Baghel government".

