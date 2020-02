'Teaching Religious Texts Not Govt's Job': Assam's Madrasas, Sanskrit Centres to Now be Regular Schools

Guwahati: The BJP-led government in Assam has decided to close down state-run Madrasas and Sanskrit 'tols' (centres of learning) and converted them to schools teaching regular courses, Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday.

If religious books are taught with government funds, then the Gita also has to be taught in Sanskrit tols, Sarma told reporters.

"Teaching Arabic and religious texts is not the government's job. In a secular country, religious teachings cannot be funded by the government. If religious texts are allowed to be taught in state-run madrassas, the Gita, or for that matter the Bible, should also be taught with government funding," he said.

Madrasas and Sanskrit tols of the state will be converted to high and higher secondary schools within three to four months, the minister said.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.