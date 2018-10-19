English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mocked for Wearing Women’s Clothes in Social Media Videos, Chennai Man Commits Suicide
24-year-old V Kalaiyarasan from Vyasarpadi in northern Chennai used to release homemade videos of himself via the TikTok app.
Image used for representation
Loading...
Ridiculed for wearing women’s clothes in his homemade music videos, a Chennai man allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a train a Wednesday.
According to a report by Hindustan Times, 24-year-old V Kalaiyarasan from Vyasarpadi in northern Chennai used to release homemade videos of himself via the TikTok app.
The police said that the man was so overwhelmed by the continuous teasing from his family, friends, acquaintances and even followers that he decided to kill himself.
According to a police official, Kalaiyarasan’s smartphone was missing when his body was retrieved. Further interrogation with family members disclosed that he was mocked for wearing women’s clothes in his videos, with many of his followers labeling him as a transgender. His social media behavior was condemned by his family members as well.
In the last video Kalaiyarasan posted, he said, “I will do things which I prefer. I cannot be cowed down by those who tease. Although I have uploaded many videos in a male role, why do the haters continue to hurt me when I am posing as a woman?”
Police informed that Kalaiyarasan’s social media accounts are being thoroughly investigated to find further evidence.
According to a report by Hindustan Times, 24-year-old V Kalaiyarasan from Vyasarpadi in northern Chennai used to release homemade videos of himself via the TikTok app.
The police said that the man was so overwhelmed by the continuous teasing from his family, friends, acquaintances and even followers that he decided to kill himself.
According to a police official, Kalaiyarasan’s smartphone was missing when his body was retrieved. Further interrogation with family members disclosed that he was mocked for wearing women’s clothes in his videos, with many of his followers labeling him as a transgender. His social media behavior was condemned by his family members as well.
In the last video Kalaiyarasan posted, he said, “I will do things which I prefer. I cannot be cowed down by those who tease. Although I have uploaded many videos in a male role, why do the haters continue to hurt me when I am posing as a woman?”
Police informed that Kalaiyarasan’s social media accounts are being thoroughly investigated to find further evidence.
| Edited by: Parth Sharma
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out
-
Wednesday 17 October , 2018
What Happened to Saudi Critic Jamal Khashongi?
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out
Wednesday 17 October , 2018 What Happened to Saudi Critic Jamal Khashongi?
Thursday 11 October , 2018 'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
Thursday 11 October , 2018 War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
Wednesday 10 October , 2018 7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 12: Gauahar Khan Justifies Sreesanth spitting on Deepak Thakur's Name
- Saina Nehwal, Sameer Verma Enter Quarterfinals of Denmark Open
- Resurgent Sevilla Take Aim at Stuttering Barcelona in Top-of-table Clash
- Honda Activa Crosses 2 Crore Sales Milestone, Creates Record in India
- Wishes Pour in From Tendulkar, Sehwag and Yuvraj as Kumble Celebrates 48th Birthday
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...