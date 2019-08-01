Tech-Savy Thief Uploads TikTok Video on Facebook Using Stolen Cellphone in MP, Arrested
The accused, Mukesh Safi, was an active user of Facebook and used to upload his TikTok videos on the social networking site using stolen phones, which ultimately led to his arrest.
The thief was nabbed by the police after uploading TikTok videos on Facebook. (Image: News18)
Bhopal: Online video sharing app TikTok, a medium meant for personal creativity and recreation, is now also used for other purposes, such as reuniting separated couples and even landing tech-savvy criminals in jail. One such habitual thief was caught by the Madhya Pradesh police in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad recently.
The accused, identified as Mukesh Safi, hails from Madhubani in Bihar and currently lives in Ghaziabad, said Indore Assistant Superintendent of Police (Rail) Rakesh Khakha. Mostly active in the Delhi-Mumbai rail route, he has been accused of stealing cash and valuables worth Rs 2.25 lakh.
The culprit and an associate were involved in several thefts inside running trains in the two cities in February and March. To avoid getting caught, the accused used more than three dozen mobile handsets to prevent the police from tracking his location. Ultimately, his craze for TikTok videos brought about his downfall.
Safi was an active user of Facebook and would regularly upload his TikTok videos on the social networking site. The police learnt that he was using stolen mobile phones to record and upload his videos.
Rahul, the suspected mastermind of the gang, is on the run while another member, Qayyum, was arrested earlier. The latter had informed police about Safi's obsession of regularly uploading TikTok videos on Facebook.
The police were able to identify Safi through his online videos and the Government Railway Police (GRP) sought help from the cyber cell. They used CCTV footage and mobile surveillance to finally nab him. Valuables worth Rs 2 lakh, including mobile phones, were seized from him.
Also Watch
-
How VG Siddhartha, India's 'Coffee King', Built His Empire
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- OnePlus 7 Pro Gets OxygenOS 9.5.11 Update With August Security Patch
- Avengers Endgame Writers Say Thor Killed Thanos Only Because He Let Him
- Not Letting Ambulance Pass Will Cost You Rs 10,000 as Per New Motor Vehicle Bill
- This Woman’s Melodious Rendition of Lata Mangeshkar Classic Will Take You Back in Time
- Bernardo Silva, Alisson Becker's Exclusion from FIFA The Best Shocks Twitter