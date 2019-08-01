Take the pledge to vote

Tech-Savy Thief Uploads TikTok Video on Facebook Using Stolen Cellphone in MP, Arrested

The accused, Mukesh Safi, was an active user of Facebook and used to upload his TikTok videos on the social networking site using stolen phones, which ultimately led to his arrest.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:August 1, 2019, 7:11 PM IST
The thief was nabbed by the police after uploading TikTok videos on Facebook. (Image: News18)
Bhopal: Online video sharing app TikTok, a medium meant for personal creativity and recreation, is now also used for other purposes, such as reuniting separated couples and even landing tech-savvy criminals in jail. One such habitual thief was caught by the Madhya Pradesh police in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad recently.

The accused, identified as Mukesh Safi, hails from Madhubani in Bihar and currently lives in Ghaziabad, said Indore Assistant Superintendent of Police (Rail) Rakesh Khakha. Mostly active in the Delhi-Mumbai rail route, he has been accused of stealing cash and valuables worth Rs 2.25 lakh.

The culprit and an associate were involved in several thefts inside running trains in the two cities in February and March. To avoid getting caught, the accused used more than three dozen mobile handsets to prevent the police from tracking his location. Ultimately, his craze for TikTok videos brought about his downfall.

Safi was an active user of Facebook and would regularly upload his TikTok videos on the social networking site. The police learnt that he was using stolen mobile phones to record and upload his videos.

Rahul, the suspected mastermind of the gang, is on the run while another member, Qayyum, was arrested earlier. The latter had informed police about Safi's obsession of regularly uploading TikTok videos on Facebook.

The police were able to identify Safi through his online videos and the Government Railway Police (GRP) sought help from the cyber cell. They used CCTV footage and mobile surveillance to finally nab him. Valuables worth Rs 2 lakh, including mobile phones, were seized from him.

| Edited by: Karan Anand
