Tech Snag Hits Blue Line of Delhi Metro

Train services were briefly affected today on the Delhi Metro's busy Blue Line due to signalling issues at two stations, officials said.The Blue Line or Line 3 of the DMRC network connects Dwarka Sector 21 to Noida City Centre and sees a heavy daily footfall."Due to signalling issue at interlocking stations of Subhash Nagar and Rajouri Garden of Line-3, train IDs were lost around 12:30 p.m. for trains falling on this zone, resulting into delays as they were locally controlled," the DMRC official said."Central control mechanism for these two interlocking stations was restored at 1 p.m., and trains are now being regularised as per normal IDs," he said.On February 16, metro services were affected for around 30 minutes due to signalling issues at three major stations on the Yellow Line that connects Samaypur Badli and Huda City Centre.