Tech Snag in Train on Delhi Metro's Magenta Line, Sent to Depot

: Services on sections of Delhi Metro's Magenta Line were briefly affected on Tuesday when a train developed a technical snag at Okhla NSIC station, following which it was sent to the depot, officials said.The Magenta Line of the Delhi Metro connects Kalkaji Mandir and Janakpuri West."A train developed a technical snag at 8:19 am at Okhla NSIC station on the Magenta Line heading towards Janakpuri West," a DMRC spokesperson said."To avoid bunching effect for following trains on the section, passengers were deboarded at the station and train was sent to the depot for further investigation at 8:34 am," he said.Services continued as normal on most part of the line during this period, the official said.