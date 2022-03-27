The central government’s ambitious Rs 900 crore ‘state-of-the-art’ public sector vaccine manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu has been lying idle for more than nine years and is “still in project mode”.

The reason? “The requisite technology sourcing for manufacture of vaccines did not materialise as per the plan due to various factors and integrated vaccine complex (IVC) is still in project mode,” the Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP) has told the Parliamentary Standing Committee.

The IVC project, located in Chengalpattu, was expected to play a key role in upscaling the manufacturing of Covid-19 vaccines in India.

In the middle of the pandemic in 2021, HLL Biotech Limited (HBL), a subsidiary of the central government-run HLL Lifecare which is best known for producing contraceptives, was tasked with the responsibility of putting the project in take-off mode.

When the parliamentary committee asked about the current status of functioning of the vaccine manufacturing unit in Chengalpattu and its capacity to manufacture vaccines, the Department of Pharmaceuticals said that “the government of India is taking all steps to operationalise the unit at the earliest."

In 2012, the UPA government approved the Integrated Vaccine Complex (IVC) to be set up over 100 acres of land in Chengalpattu. The project was conceptualised for manufacturing and supply of vaccines for the Universal Immunization Program under the central government.

The cost of setting the project was estimated at Rs 600 crore, but due to delay in completion, the cost escalated to Rs 900 crore.

How Multiple Attempts to Save the Project Failed

The DoP informed the panel that the government had sought the approval of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) to engage with potential manufacturers/suppliers and other vaccine manufacturers for a commercial partnership through a transparent process for operationalisation of the IVC.

“Accordingly, HBL issued a notification inviting Expression of Interest on 16th January 2021 from vaccine/pharmaceutical manufacturers for use of HBL’s existing facilities at Integrated Vaccines Complex, Chengalpattu, on ‘as is where is basis’ for production of COVID-19 /other vaccines with last date of submission as 29th January, 2021.”

‘As is where is basis’ means that they offered the premises in its current condition, whatever this condition happens to be.

The DoP informed the panel that “HBL did not receive any bids within the original due date, the bid submission date was extended multiple times”.

“The ultimate extended date for submission of bid ended on 21st May 2021 and despite relaxation of tender conditions mentioned above no party submitted bids for using IVC in response to the tender.”

Efforts Still On

The DoP also said that “efforts are on with potential vaccine manufacturers for operationalisation of the unit.”

It informed the parliamentary panel that “a reference was received from the Government of Tamil Nadu for taking out the plant”.

However, the Government of Tamil Nadu was informed that the “Government of India is taking all steps to operationalise the unit at the earliest”.

The facility has three filling lines at various stages of mechanical completion and validation, the panel was informed.

“IVC has a fill-finish capacity of 1,000 to 1,600 million doses as liquid vaccines with 5-Dose, 10-Dose and 20-Dose combinations with currently established 4 Filling Lines,” the panel was told.

