Techie Arrested for Sending 'Threatening' Mails to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: A 36-year-old techie was arrested for allegedly sending "offensive and threatening" emails to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, police said on Saturday.

The man has been identified as Manish Saraswat, a resident of Ajmer district in Rajasthan, they said.

According to a senior police official, two "offensive and threatening" emails were sent to the official email address of the Delhi chief minister last month. Further details are awaited.

