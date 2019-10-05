English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Techie Arrested for Sending 'Threatening' Mails to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
According to a senior police official, two 'offensive and threatening' emails were sent to the official email address of the Delhi chief minister last month.
File photo of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
New Delhi: A 36-year-old techie was arrested for allegedly sending "offensive and threatening" emails to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, police said on Saturday.
The man has been identified as Manish Saraswat, a resident of Ajmer district in Rajasthan, they said.
According to a senior police official, two "offensive and threatening" emails were sent to the official email address of the Delhi chief minister last month. Further details are awaited.
