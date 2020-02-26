Techie Fires at NIMHANS Employee in Bengaluru, Attempts Suicide Hours Later; Probe Underway
The woman was shot at once using a 7.65mm country-made pistol. The pistol got jammed when the accused tried to fire for the second time, following which he threw the pistol and fled from the scene.
Representative image.
Bengaluru: A 25-year old woman was shot at by a bike-borne person outside her PG accommodation at Marathahalli in East Bengaluru. The victim was identified as Priyadarshini, an employee of NIMHANS.
The incident occurred around 6pm on Tuesday evening. The victim was shot at once using a 7.65mm country-made pistol. The pistol got jammed when the accused tried to fire for the second time, following which he threw the pistol and fled from the scene. The woman was rushed to a private hospital, said her relative from Odisha.
A case was registered in Marathahalli PS Limits following which Deputy Superintendent of Police, Whitefield division, M Anucheth, formed two teams to nab the culprit.
Around 2:30am on Wednesday, police found the accused in an unconscious state and grievously injured near the Marathahalli Bridge on Outer Ring Road. The accused was identified as Amarendra Pattanaik (33), a resident of Odisha, working as a software engineer in a private company.
Doctors at Sakra Hospital where Pattanaik is undergoing treatment said the accused had accident-related as well as self-inflicted injuries on the neck.
"Prima facie it looks like he may have attempted to commit suicide after shooting Priyadarshini. Further investigation is underway to ascertain what exactly happened and the motive for the crime. We are speaking with their friends,” a senior police officer said.
Police have also found a notebook at the scene of crime. The book had 17 pages of hand-written notes by the accused. The last page of the notebook read like a death note and indicated his last wish.
Pattanaik has been booked under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 309 (attempt to commit suicide) and various sections of the Arms Act.
