English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Techie Kills Man in Mumbai Apartment After Finding Him in Bed With Gay Partner
Dhaval Unadkat hit Parth Raval on his head with a candle stand after finding him in bed with his partner, police said. He also allegedly tried to strangulate his partner with a mobile phone charger cord.
Image for representation only.
Loading...
Mumbai: A 25-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly killing a man after finding him in bed with his male partner at the latter's residence in suburban Bandra, the police said Tuesday.
The accused is identified as Dhaval Unadkat, an IT professional, and the deceased as Parth Raval, an MBA graduate, an official said.
The incident took place in the apartment of Unadkat's partner on Hill Road, Bandra West.
The official said Unadkat hit Parth Raval on his head with a candle stand after finding him in bed with his partner. Unadkat also allegedly tried to strangulate his partner, who is the complainant in the case, with a mobile phone charger cord, he said.
Unadkat and the complainant then took profusely bleeding Raval to the Bhabha Hospital in Bandra and then to Lilavati Hospital, the official said. However, they later took Raval home against the medical advice, he said.
After reaching the complainant's apartment, they ordered lunch, he said, adding that in the meantime Raval vomitted and collapsed.
Unadkat and his partner then called up an ambulance to shift Raval to Lilavati Hospital, but he succumbed to injuries.
On the complaint of his partner, Unadkat was arrested by the police under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 302 (Punishment for murder). He was produced before court which remanded him in police custody till November 9, the official said.
The accused is identified as Dhaval Unadkat, an IT professional, and the deceased as Parth Raval, an MBA graduate, an official said.
The incident took place in the apartment of Unadkat's partner on Hill Road, Bandra West.
The official said Unadkat hit Parth Raval on his head with a candle stand after finding him in bed with his partner. Unadkat also allegedly tried to strangulate his partner, who is the complainant in the case, with a mobile phone charger cord, he said.
Unadkat and the complainant then took profusely bleeding Raval to the Bhabha Hospital in Bandra and then to Lilavati Hospital, the official said. However, they later took Raval home against the medical advice, he said.
After reaching the complainant's apartment, they ordered lunch, he said, adding that in the meantime Raval vomitted and collapsed.
Unadkat and his partner then called up an ambulance to shift Raval to Lilavati Hospital, but he succumbed to injuries.
On the complaint of his partner, Unadkat was arrested by the police under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 302 (Punishment for murder). He was produced before court which remanded him in police custody till November 9, the official said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
-
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
-
Monday 05 November , 2018
Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
Monday 05 November , 2018 Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
Friday 02 November , 2018 Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Town Buys All Doughnuts Every Morning, so Shop Owner Can Take Care of Sick Wife
- I-League: Real Kashmir Held to Draw in First Home Game Against Churchill Brothers
- Deepika, Ranveer's Dream House to be on the Lines of Shah Rukh's Mannat? Find Out
- Apple iPhone XR Isn't Selling as Well as Expected, Nikkei Asian Review Report
- Intel Announces Massive 48-Core Chip, New Processor For Entry-Level Servers
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...