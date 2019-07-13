Technical Committee Visits the New Telangana Secretariat, Will Submit Report to Cabinet Sub-committee

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has sped up its proposed plan to build a new secretariat and Assembly in Hyderabad. On Friday, a technical committee inspected all 10 building blocks in secretariat here. Comprising Roads and Buildings Engineering in Chief Ganapathi Reddy as convenor and ENCs Ravinder, Muralidhar and Satyanarayan Reddy as members of the committee went around all the blocks and buildings. They inspected the quality and facilities while also taking a complete view of conditions and vastu norms. The committee will submit a report to the cabinet sub-committee.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has constituted a cabinet sub-committee to come up with suitable suggestions, guidelines and framework for construction of the new Secretariat at existing place and new Assembly at Errum Manzil. The Government has sped up the process of new secretariat even as the matter is sub-judice.

In a related development the Telangana High Court on Friday heard the case on Errum Manzil and posted the case for next Monday. The petitioner argued that the government deliberately removed the heritage tag of the structure in 2015 only to demolish it to build a new Assembly.

During its visit, the technical committee went through the building's quality, facilities and conditions. It will soon submit a report to cabinet sub-committee headed by Minister Prashanth Reddy and comprising V Srinivas Goud and K Eshwar as members according to sources.

It may recommend for building a new Secretariat and Assembly as the existing structures are not spacious and their condition is not so good. The state government has constituted the sub-committee on proposals to demolish and construct a new secretariat and Assembly while the opposition has moved the court.

The cabinet sub-committee has already held a meeting recently and accelerated the process to shift offices from the secretariat to other places.