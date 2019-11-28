Technical Glitch Forces AirAsia Flight to Make Priority Landing at Chennai Airport
The flight carrying 114 passengers landed safely nine minutes ahead of its scheduled arrival.
Representative Image.
Chennai: A city-bound AirAsia India flight carrying 114 passengers from Delhi made a priority landing here on Thursday due to a hydraulic issue, an airport source said.
The flight landed safely nine minutes ahead of its scheduled arrival, he said.
A statement on the incident from AirAsia India was awaited.
"Local stand-by was declared for AirAsia India flight operating on Delhi-Chennai route on Thursday morning. The pilot in command sought priority landing from Chennai ATC due to some issue in the aircraft's hydraulic system. The flight landed safely at 8.01 am," the source said.
In local stand-by, all aerodrome emergency services are brought to a state of readiness and local emergency services are notified but remain at their respective bases on stand-by.
There were 114 passengers on board the flight, he added.
