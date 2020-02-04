Technical Glitch in Mumbai's Suburban Train Disrupts Services, Second Fault in 24 Hours
The glitch occurred around 11.15 am which affected services on both fast and slow lines and led to bunching of trains on three tracks near Byculla station for sometimes.
Representative image.
Mumbai: Hundreds of commuters faced hardships on Tuesday morning after suburban services of the Central Railway were disrupted due to a technical snag at a track changing point near Byculla station in south Mumbai, officials said.
The glitch occurred around 11.15 am which affected services on both fast and slow lines and led to bunching of trains on three tracks near Byculla station for sometimes, they said.
The suburban services of the Central Railway were delayed by 15 to 20 minutes, causing inconvenience to daily commuters.
Because of the problem, there was overcrowding in several other trains on the Central Railway (CR) route.
"There was a snag in the track changing point near Byculla station. The problem was rectified and services resumed at 11.35 am," Central Railway's chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said.
This was the second major disruption of the CR's suburban services in last 24 hours.
On Monday night, local train services were halted for sometimes due to a track fracture at Kalyan station in neighbouring Thane district.
The Central Railway daily operates around 1,700 services on Mumbai's suburban network which are used by nearly 40 lakh commuters.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Poco X2 Launched in India at Rs 15,999: Specifications, Offers, Availability and More
- Sucky Trend: This Viral Video of Leech Sucking Blood is Grossing Netizens Out
- Karan Johar's Reply When Asked If He'd Meet Kangana and Celebrate Their Padma Shri Wins Together
- TikTok's New Bizzare Challenge Has Users Blindly Flashing Phone Camera Into Their Eyes
- MSI Prestige 15 Review: Hold on For a Moment if You Are About to Buy a Dell XPS 15