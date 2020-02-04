Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Technical Glitch in Mumbai's Suburban Train Disrupts Services, Second Fault in 24 Hours

The glitch occurred around 11.15 am which affected services on both fast and slow lines and led to bunching of trains on three tracks near Byculla station for sometimes.

PTI

Updated:February 4, 2020, 1:20 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Technical Glitch in Mumbai's Suburban Train Disrupts Services, Second Fault in 24 Hours
Representative image.

Mumbai: Hundreds of commuters faced hardships on Tuesday morning after suburban services of the Central Railway were disrupted due to a technical snag at a track changing point near Byculla station in south Mumbai, officials said.

The glitch occurred around 11.15 am which affected services on both fast and slow lines and led to bunching of trains on three tracks near Byculla station for sometimes, they said.

The suburban services of the Central Railway were delayed by 15 to 20 minutes, causing inconvenience to daily commuters.

Because of the problem, there was overcrowding in several other trains on the Central Railway (CR) route.

"There was a snag in the track changing point near Byculla station. The problem was rectified and services resumed at 11.35 am," Central Railway's chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said.

This was the second major disruption of the CR's suburban services in last 24 hours.

On Monday night, local train services were halted for sometimes due to a track fracture at Kalyan station in neighbouring Thane district.

The Central Railway daily operates around 1,700 services on Mumbai's suburban network which are used by nearly 40 lakh commuters.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram