2-min read

'Technical Issues', 'Confusion' Leave Migrants Stuck Midway Between Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh

Surat Police Commissioner RB Brahmbhatt said Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh governments are in talks to resolve the confusion caused by some "technical issues", adding some of the migrants are returning to Surat amid the confusion.

PTI

Updated:May 2, 2020, 5:01 PM IST
'Technical Issues', 'Confusion' Leave Migrants Stuck Midway Between Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh
Representative image.

Hundreds of migrants from Surat in Gujarat who are on their way to Uttar Pradesh were left stranded in transit despite necessary permissions, as Uttar Pradesh government is not allowing entry of their buses, Surat Police Commissioner RB Brahmbhatt said on Saturday.

He said that Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh governments are in talks to resolve the confusion caused by some "technical issues". Brahmbhatt also said that some of the migrants are returning to Surat amidst the confusion.

"About 40-50 buses carrying migrants are on their way to Uttar Pradesh. They were provided passes from Surat. However, the buses were later stopped (due to the lack of permission from the UP government), leading to confusion," said Brahmbhatt.

He said talks are on between the two (Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat) governments to resolve some "technical issues". "People are restless. Several buses are in transit in Madhya Pradesh, as Uttar Pradesh is not allowing them the entry," he said, adding that some buses had managed to enter Uttar Pradesh.

The Central government recently allowed movement of stranded labourers, tourists and students from one state to another on permission of local authorities amidst the nationwide coronavirus-enforced lockdown, which has been extended till May 17.

Up to Friday evening, about 50,000 people had left for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha in about 4,000 vehicles, including buses, cars, tempo, trucks etc.

Meanwhile, Surat Collector Dhaval Patel issued an order stating that no checkposts will issue offline permits to vehicles leaving for other states. "Migrant labourers will have to seek online permission only," he added.

Patel said no permits will be issued for vehicles carrying migrant workers to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Delhi, Assam, and other northeastern states.

Vehicles leaving for other states will have to register online at"http://www.digitalgujarat.gov.innwww. digitalgujarat.gov.infor an online permit.

"They will have to take a printout of the online permit as a valid pass for their vehicles," the collector said.

He also said that people leaving for other states will be screened at three check-posts by medical teams for any Coronavirus symptoms before being allowed to leave the district.

The Uttar Pradesh government has issued advertisements in Gujarati papers in which CM Yogi Adityanath has appealed to workers from his state living in Surat to keep patience.

"Efforts are being made to coordinate with all state governments to ensure that all workers and youths from Uttar Pradesh are safely transported back to their homes. We humbly appeal to you to keep your patience and stay wherever you are.

"Do not walk back home. The Uttar Pradesh government is making arrangement for your safe return in a phase-wise manner," read the advertisements.

