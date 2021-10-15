'Technical Process, Not Political': Foreign Secretary Says Approval of Covaxin will Come Soon

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla has said that Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin will be approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO) soon. Shringla further stressed that it’s a technical process and not an administrative or a political process.

“It is a technical process, not an administrative or a political process. There’s a technical committee that evaluates the submission made by Bharat Biotech which manufactures Covaxin. The committee has asked some questions and I believe some answers have been given. I am sure the approval of Covaxin from WHO will come at the soonest possible,” Harsh Vardhan Shringla told reporters in Bhubaneswar.

The foreign secretary lauded India’s vaccination drive and said that people must be astonished that India administered 25 million people on a single day.

“In a few days of time, we will reach the one billion mark. We have done it so quickly. I am sure people must be astonished that we have also administered 25 million people with vaccine doses in a single day, which is equivalent to the entire population of Australia,” he said.

Earlier on October 5, WHO had extended giving the emergency use authorization to Covaxin to next week. “WHO & an independent group of experts are scheduled to meet next week to carry out the risk/benefit assessment and come to a final decision whether to grant Emergency Use Listing to Covaxin," WHO had said in a tweet.

An NDTV report said that Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin is likely to be approved by the World Health Organisation soon. It quoted sources saying that Covaxin has been “recognised in 22 countries so far and hopefully, it will be approved by WHO soon".

