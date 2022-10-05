Technical Snag Affects Services on Section of Delhi Metro's Blue Line

Metro services between Akshardham and Mayur Vihar Phase-I section of the Blue Line were affected on Wednesday morning due to repair work of wires which got damaged as a train was heading towards Noida Electronic City, officials said.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) officials said the catenary wire (system of overhead wires used to supply electricity to light rail vehicle) was damaged and metro services were affected for three hours from 6.45 am to 9.45 am.

“During this period, regular train services were maintained from Dwarka Sector 21 to Yamuna Bank section of the Blue Line. Single line services were maintained between Yamuna Bank and Noida Sector 16 as the maintenance work of damaged catenary wire was in progress,” DMRC Principal Executive Director Anuj Dayal said.

He said regular train services were also maintained from Noida Sector 16 to Noida Electronic City section in another loop and the repair work was over by 9.45 am.

To inform passengers about the same, regular announcements were made at the stations and inside the trains on the Blue Line, he added. The DMRC had also posted a tweet around 7.15 am to alert the commuters about the disruption in its services.

