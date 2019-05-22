English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Technical Snags Cannot be Ruled Out Completely, Says DMRC a Day After Glitch Left Thousands Stranded
The Delhi government on Tuesday said the metro authorities took a long time to evacuate one of the two trains that stopped at Chhatarpur and Sultanpur metro stations at 9.30 a.m.
Passengers stranded on Qutub Minar Metro Station on Tuesday morning.
New Delhi: A day after a technical snag hit the Delhi Metro Yellow Line that left thousands of commuters stranded for over two hours, authorities on Wednesday said that such glitches cannot be ruled out completely even though high priority is given to the maintenance of the tracks and the electric cables.
"With around 30 lakh people commuting by metro daily, maintenance is always given high priority. What happened yesterday (Tuesday) on the Yellow Line had nothing to do with maintenance and it was completely a technical snag," a DMRC official said.
"Such a snag has happened after a long time. We are closely monitoring its reason," the official said.
The Delhi government on Tuesday said the metro authorities took a long time to evacuate one of the two trains that stopped at Chhatarpur and Sultanpur metro stations at 9.30 a.m. due to the breakdown of the overhead wire (OHE) at the Sultanpur station.
Commenting on this, the official said that evacuating more than 5,000 commuters was a huge task and the corporation had to see to the safety of the passengers.
"We evacuated all the commuters safely and when they were brought to the stations they were provided with water."
