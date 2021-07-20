CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home» News» India» Technology to Produce Covid Drug 2-DG Transferred by DRDO to 4 Pharma Firms, Lok Sabha Told
Technology to Produce Covid Drug 2-DG Transferred by DRDO to 4 Pharma Firms, Lok Sabha Told

The 2-DG drug is priced around Rs 990 per sachet (Representational image).

2-DG was given emergency use authorization as adjunct therapy in moderate to severe Covid-19 patients.

Technology to produce anti-Covid-19 drug 2-Deoxy-D-Glucose oral powder or 2-DG has been transferred by the Defence research and development organization to four pharma companies other than Dr Reddy’s, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers told Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

2-DG was given emergency use authorization as adjunct therapy in moderate to severe Covid-19 patients. “The drug does not allow the virus to replicate. The RTPCR turns negative quickly and the scale of the severity is also reduced, enhancing recovery time," a Times of India report quoted a doctor, who used the drug priced around Rs 990 per sachet, as saying.

In addition to 2-DG, the Indian-made Baricitinib tablets too are now available in the city. This drug, which is supposed to be used in combination with Remdesivir, can be used in paediatric patients of two years of age too.

first published:July 20, 2021, 17:39 IST