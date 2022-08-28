Technology Used with Strong Positive Intent Leads to Better Public Welfare: CM Yogi Adityanath

Emphasising the importance of human intelligence while making use of artificial intelligence, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that one must not be too involved in technology to forget human existence.

“Usage of Technology with sensitivity is extremely essential and technology used with strong positive intent leads to better public welfare,” he said.

While unveiling the statue of Lt Prem Narayan Srivastava and inaugurating an auditorium and a building in memory of Ram Garib Lal, the CM said, “When the entire world was grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic, India under the leadership of PM Modi developed two Covid-19 vaccines in the period of 9 months and presented itself as leader before the world.”

Speaking on the occasion, Adityanath said that Uttar Pradesh has the maximum number of youth, which adds to the potential of the state. “Our talented youth is full of energy and potential and is contributing to the development of the state. The government is also taking various initiatives such as distribution of tablets and provision of Abhyudaya coaching to empower the youth,” he said.

The goal of the government is that every student, according to the objective of the National Education Policy, contributes to the interest of society and the nation by moving ahead towards self-reliance. For this, Prime Minister Startup Scheme, Standup Scheme, Mudra Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Digital Yojana, Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana in Uttar Pradesh, ODOP Schemes, among others are motivating the youth to move forward, he pointed out.

He said that it is the responsibility of every educational institution to make every student aware of welfare schemes while connecting the eligible students with the policies of the government.

Calling upon the people of Uttar Pradesh to work in accordance with the ‘Panch Pran’ — the five commitments for the next 25 years given by PM Modi on completion of 75 years of independence, the CM emphasised the need for developing the small villages and far-flung areas to turn the country into a ‘Super Power’.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister also assured that a girls’ hostel, for which the demand was put forward, will soon be constructed and the proposal for the same will be prepared and approved in a time-bound manner.

