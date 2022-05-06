Teen Bigha Zameen: The Unique Strip of Land between India and Bangladesh that Amit Shah Visited

Union Minister Amit Shah on Friday visited the Teen Bigha Corridor, the Indo-Bangladesh border in Mekhliganj of Cooch Behar district, as part of his tour to West Bengal.

As he held a meeting with the Border Security Force (BSF) officials and jawans, Shah was accompanied by state Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari, state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Sukanta Majumder and MP Nishith Pramanik.

In his over one-hour meeting, sources say, the emphasis was on stopping infiltration.

Later, he visited the local border outpost at Jigabari in Kuchalibari. Sources said Shah took stock of the border areas in Bengal, including the 700-km Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar stretch in the north, where some parts are still not fenced.

“At a time when the BJP has been blaming WB CM Mamata Banerjee for illegal activities along the border, Shah’s stress on border areas is important,” say experts.

Banerjee had on Thursday said the BJP was using the BSF, as Shah began his visit to the state.

THE CORRIDOR

The Teen Bigha corridor is the road through which people from Bangladesh enter the Dahagram and Angarpata enclave.

It is a strip of land belonging to India on the West Bengal-Bangladesh border which, in September 2011, was leased to Bangladesh, so the country could access its Dahagram Angarpota enclave from the mainland. It is 178 m in length and 80 m in breadth.

Earlier, Bangladesh residents were allowed to use the corridor till evening, however, after 2015, the permission was extended to 24 hours.

Mamwara Biwi, who was coming from Lalmonirhat of Bangladesh to Angarpata, told News18: “It is great that we can take this route for 24 hours a day.”

CCTVs are installed along the corridor, with the BSF keeping a strict vigil.

