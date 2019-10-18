Teen Boy Jumps From Balcony of 8th Floor Flat in Noida After Stabbing 21-Year-Old Woman

A 15-year-old boy allegedly jumped off the balcony of a flat on the eighth floor of a residential complex in Noida after stabbing a 21-year-old woman on Thursday.

While the boy, when rushed to the hospital, was declared brought dead, the woman has suffered major injuries in her abdomen and is currently in the intensive care unit of the hospital, said a report in The Hindustan Times.

The woman, a B.Tech student at a college in Ghaziabad, lived in a different tower of the same housing society as the boy, who was a student in a private school in Noida.

“Before the woman was admitted, she said that the boy came to her house on Thursday evening and attacked her with a kitchen knife. He later locked himself in the same room after she raised a hue and cry,” the police was quoted as saying. Hearing her cries, the neighbours rushed to the house to help her.

However, before they could get inside the flat, the boy went and jumped off the balcony.

A police team reached the spot where the locals told them about the boy, who was found seriously wounded on the backside of the building. The police said that no complaints from the families of either of the victims have been received so far. A preliminary probe has been launched, HT report stated, adding that the reason behind the attack was not immediately known.

“The two families are in shock. They have not disclosed any specific reason that may have led to this incident,” the police was quoted as saying.

Police said the postmortem and other reports are awaited.

