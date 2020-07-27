Help Pours in for Indore Teenagers Whose Egg Cart Was Overturned by City Officials Over Rs 100 Bribe

Hours after a video of an egg seller's cart being overturned by civic officials went viral, the Indore-based youth have received overwhelming support from all quarters. Politicians like Jyotiraditya Scindia, Arvind Kejriwal and Rahul Gandhi have come forward to lend a helping hand to their family.

Paras and Neelesh Raikwar, the two brothers with their maternal grandfather, sell eggs on a cart and live on a footpath in Pipliyahana area of the city.

Raikwar's cart carrying eggs was allegedly overturned on Saturday by civic officials in Indore. The administration has recently implemented the left-right policy for the staggered opening of shops amid the coronavirus pandemic. Following this, civic body officials objected to the egg cart and reportedly asked the seller to pay Rs 100 in challan. Since the boys had no money, the officers allegedly overturned the cart and the video of the incident went viral.

Afterwards, local youths initiated and helped the family buy a stall and eggs.

BJP MLA Ramesh Mendola later promised the family a house under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, offered them cash, bicycle and clothes, while senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh offered cash help of Rs 10,000 and has promised to bear the educational expenses of the boys who aspire to become district collector and chief minister.

The grandfather, Vijay Raikawar, claimed the offices of Gandhi and Kejriwal have also contacted them with help.

The boys claim they have studied till Class 6 in a government school in Piplyahana but were forced to discontinue due to their precarious financial condition. So far, Raikwar has received Rs 50,000 in financial assistance from various sources and has said he will open a bank account for the two boys.