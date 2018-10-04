Teen Brother Confesses to Raping 5-year-old Girl in Surat, Family Tries to Hush up the Case

A teenaged boy was on Wednesday arrested for raping his five-year-old sister in the Dindoli area of Rajasthan’s Surat.The 15-year-old boy was arrested after detailed questioning, the Times of India reported. The police had earlier recovered his clothes stained with blood and sperms from their home.The boy has confessed to the crime, the police said, adding that the parents were aware of the incident but did not inform the police. They had alleged that their daughter was raped by an “outsider”.A piece of cloth was also recovered from the nearby bushes which was probably used by the boy to wipe off blood from his sister’s wounds. The girl has suffered serious injuries in the sexual assault and is currently under treatment.Police investigation has revealed that on September 30, the teenager arrived home at 11 pm when the other family members were sleeping. The girl woke up to relieve herself and her brother accompanied her outside as they do not have a toilet inside, the TOI report said.It was then that the boy took his sister into the bushes across the road and raped her there. He left her there and went home to sleep. The girl returned home after some time and narrated the incident to her mother.The girl’s injuries were so severe that she had to be rushed to a hospital the next morning. The doctor on duty reported the incident to the police.The boy will be produced in court and sent to a juvenile home.​