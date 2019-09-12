Teen Dies After Falling from Eighth Floor of Greater Noida Building
Diksha, the deceased, was a student of Class 11 and staying with her family in Cherry Country Society under Bisrakh police station limits.
Representative image.
Noida (UP): A 16-year-old girl died allegedly after she fell off the balcony of her eighth-floor house in a residential society in Greater Noida on Thursday, police said.
Diksha, the deceased, was a student of Class 11 and staying with her family in Cherry Country Society under Bisrakh police station limits, the police said.
Circle Officer, Greater Noida 1st, Rajeev Kumar said the police are aware of the incident that occurred in the evening and the case was being probed further.
Other details were not available immediately.
