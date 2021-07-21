Teen Drowns, Friends Throw Bike and Clothes in Noida Canal to Hide Death

A college student has been arrested and a juvenile apprehended in Greater Noida for allegedly hiding the clothes and a motorcycle of their friend, who drowned in a canal five days ago, police said on Wednesday. The two have told the police that they were scared after the incident so they quietly went back to their homes and did not reveal anything to anyone, according to officials.

“A 15-year-old boy, who lived in Akaalpur village in Badalpur police station area, had left home without informing his family where he was going but did not return. His father approached the local police and search was launched to trace the boy," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Vishal Pandey said. “The next day the Rabupura police was alerted about the boy’s body being found in Shadipur canal in nearby Aligarh district. All legal proceedings were carried out and the postmortem report confirmed his death by drowning," Pandey said.

During further probe to find the boy’s motorcycle, the police questioned his two friends after which they revealed the whole incident, the officer said. “All three of them had gone to the canal near their village for bathing in it. But somehow the boy slipped and drowned in the canal. The other two got scared so they decided to throw away his clothes and motorcycle in the canal, too, Pandey said.

“After that they returned to their homes, hoping nobody would find out about the incident," he added. Search teams, including divers, were pressed into service and the motorcycle has been fished out from the canal, the police said.

The college student was charged with causing disappearance of evidence, among others, and produced before a local court for further proceedings, while the juvenile was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, the police added.

