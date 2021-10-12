CHANGE LANGUAGE
Teen Gets Pregnant, Delivers Premature Baby After Being Raped in Maharashra, 20-year-old Held

Based on a complaint filed by the girl on Saturday, the police arrested the man and registered a case against him. (Image for representation: News18/File)

The accused and the girl, both residents of a hamlet in Jawhar taluka here, were in a relationship for the last one year.

Palghar: A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man on several occasions in Maharashtra's Palghar district following which she became pregnant, police said on Tuesday. The 20-year-old man was arrested on Monday night, an official from Jawhar police station said.

The accused and the girl, both residents of a hamlet in Jawhar taluka here, were in a relationship for the last one year. The girl became pregnant and delivered a premature child a couple of days back, the official said. Based on a complaint filed by the girl on Saturday, the police arrested the man and registered a case against him under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

first published:October 12, 2021, 12:57 IST