CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#AssemblyElections#FIFAWorldCup#BiggBoss16#WorldCupPointsTable
Home » News » India » Teen Girl Abducted, Raped for Days in UP's Ballia
1-MIN READ

Teen Girl Abducted, Raped for Days in UP's Ballia

PTI

Last Updated: December 04, 2022, 19:22 IST

Ballia, India

Rape charges and POCSO Act section were included in the accused's FIR (Shutterstock)

Rape charges and POCSO Act section were included in the accused's FIR (Shutterstock)

The accused identified as Akshay Bari (20) abducted the girl from her village on November 21, Sation House Officer (Bansdeeh) Raj Kapoor said

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and repeatedly raped for several days here, police said on Sunday.

The accused identified as Akshay Bari (20) abducted the girl from her village on November 21, Sation House Officer (Bansdeeh) Raj Kapoor said.

A case was registered in this regard, he said, adding the accused let the girl go on December 2 following which rape charges and the POCSO Act section were included in the FIR.

The accused was arrested on Sunday, he said.

Read all the Latest India News here

first published:December 04, 2022, 19:22 IST
last updated:December 04, 2022, 19:22 IST