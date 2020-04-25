Teen Girl Held Hostage, Raped by Three Youths in Haryana's Jind; Main Accused Arrested
A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by three youths, including a 16-year-old boy, who lured and took her to a school building in a village near her home in Haryana's Jind district, police said on Saturday.
The incident took place on Friday evening, a police official of women police station in Jind said, adding that the boy knew the girl and lured her on some pretext.
When she came out of the house, where only her maternal grandmother was present at the time, the boy took her to a nearby school building where two of his accomplices were already present.
The girl was held hostage for a while and allegedly raped by the boy and his two accomplices.
The three accused threatened her with dire consequences if she gave out that incident too place to anyone, the police official said.
However, the girl narrated the ordeal she faced to her family after which police was informed.
A rape case was lodged under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the accused. The main accused boy has been arrested and further investigation is under progress.
