Home » News » India » Teen Stabbed, Dragged by Hair in Raipur Over Rejecting 47-Yr-Old Man’s Marriage Proposal: Police
1-MIN READ

Teen Stabbed, Dragged by Hair in Raipur Over Rejecting 47-Yr-Old Man’s Marriage Proposal: Police

By: News Desk

Edited By: Revathi Hariharan

News18.com

Last Updated: February 20, 2023, 08:32 IST

Raipur, India

In the video, a man is seen holding a sword, dragging the teenage girl by her hair as people watch on. (ANI Photo)

According to the police, the 16-year-old girl was allegedly stabbed multiple times following which she was dragged by her hair with stab wounds.

In a shocking display of violence, a man allegedly attacked a minor girl with a sharp weapon and was caught on camera dragging her by her hair across the streets of the Gudhiyari area of Chhattisgarh’s Raipur.

According to the police, the 16-year-old girl was allegedly stabbed multiple times following which she was dragged by her hair with stab wounds. Several videos of the incident went viral on social media with people urging police to take strong action against the accused.

According to an initial probe by the police, the girl was working at the man’s shop. According to reports, he had proposed to her, but her family rejected the proposal and insisted she leave her job at the shop.

“It has been told that the girl was employed at the man’s shop. The incident occurred over her leaving the job & other previous incidents b/w them," Raipur’s Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Prashant Agrawal told ANI.

Dejected by the teen’s refusal to marry him and for quitting her job, the man decided to parade her through the streets after attacking her with a sharp object.

The accused has been identified as 47-year-old Omkar Tiwari. Police said a case had been filed under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act. He was later arrested.

According to the police, further investigation is underway.

