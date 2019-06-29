Teen Girl Who was Offered Job and Kidnapped in West Bengal Rescued from Navi Mumbai
The victim was brought from 24 Parganas area of West Bengal on June 9 by two persons after being promised a job, following which her family members filed a kidnapping case in Nazath police station there, a police official said.
Image for representation. (News18 Creatives)
Thane: A teenage girl kidnapped from West Bengal earlier this month was on Saturday rescued from Navi Mumbai, an official said.
The victim was brought from 24 Parganas area of West Bengal on June 9 by two persons after being promised a job, following which her family members filed a kidnapping case in Nazath police station there, Navi Mumbai Crime Branch Inspector Arjun Garad said.
"We got a tip-off from Shakti Vahini (a group fighting human trafficking) in New Delhi about the victim being present in Baman Dongri locality of Navi Mumbai," he said.
A team raided the place and rescued the 15 year-old girl Saturday morning, he said.
"Habibmulla Anchar Mulla (28), one of the persons who brought her here on June 11, has been detained. The hunt for the other person, identified as Ashraf Shoeb Mulla, is on," he said.
Also Watch
-
PM Modi, Donald Trump Hold Bilateral Meet, Discuss Trade, Defence, 5G
-
Thursday 27 June , 2019
War Of Words: Highlights of First Week In Parliament
-
Monday 24 June , 2019
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mumbai Police Gives 'Green Signal' to Man Who Pointed Out Traffic Defunct
- DeepNudes is a Terrifying New App That 'Undresses' Women's Bodies With One Click
- Here's How Much Spider-Man: Far From Home and Other Spidey Movies Scored on Rotten Tomatoes
- Sony HT-X8500 Review: If Dolby Atmos is What You Need in Your Life, This is The Soundbar to Buy
- On Elon Musk’s Birthday, Let’s Take a Look at Tesla’s Journey
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s