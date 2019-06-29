Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Teen Girl Who was Offered Job and Kidnapped in West Bengal Rescued from Navi Mumbai

The victim was brought from 24 Parganas area of West Bengal on June 9 by two persons after being promised a job, following which her family members filed a kidnapping case in Nazath police station there, a police official said.

PTI

Updated:June 29, 2019, 11:14 PM IST
Teen Girl Who was Offered Job and Kidnapped in West Bengal Rescued from Navi Mumbai
Image for representation. (News18 Creatives)
Thane: A teenage girl kidnapped from West Bengal earlier this month was on Saturday rescued from Navi Mumbai, an official said.

The victim was brought from 24 Parganas area of West Bengal on June 9 by two persons after being promised a job, following which her family members filed a kidnapping case in Nazath police station there, Navi Mumbai Crime Branch Inspector Arjun Garad said.

"We got a tip-off from Shakti Vahini (a group fighting human trafficking) in New Delhi about the victim being present in Baman Dongri locality of Navi Mumbai," he said.

A team raided the place and rescued the 15 year-old girl Saturday morning, he said.

"Habibmulla Anchar Mulla (28), one of the persons who brought her here on June 11, has been detained. The hunt for the other person, identified as Ashraf Shoeb Mulla, is on," he said.

