Teen Girl, Woman Die by Suicide in Maharashtra's Nagpur

A teenage girl and a 24-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide in separate incidents in Maharashtra's Nagpur, police said on Sunday. In the first case, the 16-year-old girl ended her life in Kapil Nagar area on Saturday afternoon after an argument with her mother over household chores, an official said.

She hanged herself when her mother went out for some work, he added. In the second incident, the woman, who was undergoing psychiatric treatment, hanged herself on Saturday afternoon in Pardhi area in the city, another official said.

Accidental death cases have been registered in both incidents, they added.

Disclaimer:This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)