News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On

PRESENTED BY

Co Presenting

Associate Partner

  • Union Budget 2021
  • Union Budget 2021
News18» News»India»Teen Girl, Woman Die by Suicide in Maharashtra's Nagpur
1-MIN READ

Teen Girl, Woman Die by Suicide in Maharashtra's Nagpur

Representative image

Representative image

Accidental death cases have been registered in both incidents, police said.

A teenage girl and a 24-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide in separate incidents in Maharashtra's Nagpur, police said on Sunday. In the first case, the 16-year-old girl ended her life in Kapil Nagar area on Saturday afternoon after an argument with her mother over household chores, an official said.

She hanged herself when her mother went out for some work, he added. In the second incident, the woman, who was undergoing psychiatric treatment, hanged herself on Saturday afternoon in Pardhi area in the city, another official said.

Accidental death cases have been registered in both incidents, they added.

Disclaimer:This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...