Teen Hurls Petrol Bomb at Woman After Argument Over Pet Dog

A 17-year-old boy was arrested here on Sunday for allegedly hurling a petrol bomb on a woman who scolded him and his friend for kicking her pet dog, police said. According to the police, the boy and his friend reportedly kicked the dog which barked at them while the two were walking down a street.

The pet owner screamed at them and they went away. Later, they returned with another person, called her out and got into an argument with her.

Then, the teenager pulled out a bottle of petrol, lit it and threw it at the woman. She ducked and the petrol bomb landed on the wall of her house causing damage, the police said. Based on a complaint, police arrested the teen as well as his friend.

