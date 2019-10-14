Teen Rape Survivor Dies Due to Complications During Abortion in West Delhi

New Delhi: A 15-year-old girl, who was pregnant as a result of rape by her neighbour, died due to complications during abortion at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital in Delhi.

The incident came to light after the doctors at the DDU hospital reported the unnatural death of the teenager on Saturday, TOI reported.

The girl, a school dropout, was raped by her neighbour with whom she was already acquainted. Their families, living in West Delhi's Nariana, shared crodial relations. A few months ago, the accused invited her into his house for having lunch and raped her.

The girl did not disclose this to her family, who came to know about the incident only when she began showing signs pregnancy. They tried to convince the accused to marry her but his family did not agree to it. It was mutually decided that the victim undergoes abortion.

When the girl was taken to a doctor for the abortion, it was found that complications had developed as the fetus was over 22 weeks old. Following this, she was taken to the DDU hospital on Friday, where she breathed her last.

The accused, 19, was arrested and both the families were detained for questioning. A case of rape, culpable homicide and destroying evidence has been registered.

