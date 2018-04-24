English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Teen Rapes 13-year-old in Front of Sister, Father and Mother Help Thrash Her
The juvenile has been detained and his father and mother have been arrested.
Representative image. (Network18 Creatives)
Kanpur: A 13-year-old girl is in a critical condition after she was allegedly raped and beaten by a 16-year-old juvenile in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur Dehat district, the police said on Tuesday.
The accused, a neighbour, allegedly committed the crime in the presence of his sister in Shivli town on Sunday, said Ratan Kant Pandey, Kanpur Dehat deputy inspector general (DIG).
The juvenile, along with his father and mother, also allegedly beat up the girl, leaving her seriously injured. They threatened her of dire consequences if she dared to speak up, before letting her go home, Pandey said.
The girl was admitted to a district hospital, from where she was shifted to Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital here. Her condition is said to be critical, the DIG said.
The victim, however, narrated the incident to her family, who reported it to Shivli police station on Monday, the officer said.
An FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the juvenile has been detained and his father and mother arrested on Tuesday, he said.
It has been decided to slap relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he added.
