Teen Sodomised by Five Boys from Neighbourhood in North Delhi

PTI

Last Updated: February 11, 2023, 15:04 IST

New Delhi, India

After reaching the spot, the victim told that he has been sexually abused by some local boys. (Representative image-PTI)

The victim with his mother filed a complaint against five boys for sodomising him

A 16-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised by five boys living in his neighbourhood in north Delhi’s Civil Lines area, police said on Saturday.

A senior police officer said the Civil Lines police station received information on Friday regarding sodomy by five people.

After reaching the spot, the victim told that he has been sexually abused by some local boys.

The victim with his mother filed a complaint against five boys for sodomising him. The accused have been living in his neighbourhood for the last few years, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

The victim’s medical examination was conducted and a case under section 4 POCSO Act along with section 377 (unnatural offences) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered, he said.

Further investigation is underway to nab the five accused, police added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
