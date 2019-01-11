English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Teen Tries to Commit Suicide in Front of Bengaluru Metro After Being Scolded for Mobile Use, CM Kumarswamy Pays Visit
Metro services were disrupted for 45 minutes after the incident. Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) had temporarily suspended train services along the green line on the Nagasandra-Yelachenahalli route.
Karanataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy visited the teenager who tried to commit suicide at a metro rail station in Bengaluru. (Image: Twitter)
Bengaluru: Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Friday visited an 18-year-old teenager who attempted suicide by jumping in front of a metro train at the National college metro station in the city.
Venugopal, who lives in Basavangudi, was reportedly depressed as he had failed the SSLC exam. He was rushed to NIMHANS, where he is being treated.
The boy was obsessed with his mobile phone and his mother had scolded him. On Friday morning, he started from his home at 9.30 am and reached the metro station. CCTV footage at the metro shows the boy standing away from the boarding area. But when the train was entering the platform, at around 11:20 am, he was seen jumping in front of the train.
After the incident, the CM visited him at NIMHANS to inquire about his health and advised him not to resort to such extreme steps and understand the concerns of his parents.
Speaking later, Kumaraswamy appealed to schools and parents to create a stress-free environment for students as it was natural for them to be anxious during exams.
