Teen Vaccination: Young India Shines Once Again, Over 42L Jabs Clocked; Gujarat, MP Top

India’s vaccination figure for teenagers aged between 15-17 years on Tuesday crossed the 42-lakh level – which was seen on Day One – with Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh breaching a total figure of one million doses each over these two days. Gujarat topped the chart with nearly 11 lakh vaccinations in these first two days, while Madhya Pradesh had clocked a total of nearly 10 lakh jab. Gujarat has a total of about 36 lakh eligible teenagers in this age group, while MP has about 48 lakh, such teenagers.

Andhra Pradesh has also given jabs to nearly 9.5 lakh teenagers in the two days out of about 24 lakh eligible teens in the state, while Karnataka vaccinated nearly eight lakh youngsters out of the 32 lakh who are eligible.

States like West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Delhi, which have a high number of eligible teenagers, are yet to pick up the vaccination pace. West Bengal has vaccinated only 2.8 lakh youngsters so far out of over 48 lakh eligible teens, while Delhi has given jabs to only about 55,000 youngsters so far out of over 10 lakh eligible ones.

Both West Bengal and Delhi are badly affected by the third wave with high test positivity rates, underlining the requirement for speedy vaccination.

In UP and Bihar, which have nearly 1.4 crore and 84 lakh youngsters, respectively, only about 4.5 lakh and 4.25 lakh jabs have been given so far. Telangana is also lagging with only 85,000 jabs given so far to the 15-17 age group out of the 18 lakh teenagers in the state.

The 15-17 age category, meanwhile, continues to account for the highest number of vaccinations compared to other categories for the second day, registering over 40% of the total jabs administered on both days.

